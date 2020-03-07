Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 306,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,761. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 33.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 566,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 141,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

