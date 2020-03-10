Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in International Money Express by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 332,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. International Money Express Inc has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. Research analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

