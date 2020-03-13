Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 69,526 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of PGT Innovations worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after buying an additional 110,578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $2,662,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

PGTI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $829.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

