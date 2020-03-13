Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) has trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a daily sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RCL opened at $30.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

