Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,461 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

