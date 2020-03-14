Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) to Buy

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LILA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,249.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

