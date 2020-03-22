Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives $110.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,487,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 243,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.