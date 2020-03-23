EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 201,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 207,874 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $15.62 on Monday. EVI Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

