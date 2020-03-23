ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Evertec by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

