Axa Cuts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Axa decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.13% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $35,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 243,292 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58,856.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 240,724 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.69.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.